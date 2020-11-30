Only 150 Pairs of This Air Jordan 4 ‘Manila’ Are Releasing

Jordan Brand is releasing a new iteration of the Air Jordan 4 Retro this week, but it won’t be easy to acquire.

Instagram account @Nikepark_ph — a retailer and store partner of Nike — revealed that the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Manila” is releasing on Thursday. This latest release of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe coincides with the grand opening of Jordan Brand’s new store in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, which is the first time the company will open a retail store in Southeast Asia.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro “Manila” wears a predominantly green color scheme featuring various textured leathers on the upper including faux ostrich leather on the tongue and stingray leather on the mudguard. Adding to the look are contrasting black accents found on the eyelets and wing overlays, the netting on the sides and the heel tab. There’s also a small yellow patch on the lateral side that features the text “Manila,” connecting the shoe’s launch to the country’s capital.

Not only is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Manila” releasing exclusively at the Jordan Manila store, but the shoe is limited to only 150 pairs, as confirmed by the individually numbered tags behind the tongue.

Watch on FN

According to the Instagram post, Nike Park members will be receiving an email today at 5 p.m. local time to join in on the raffle. The members who are selected will be notified tomorrow and will be able to buy the shoe at the store’s grand opening this Thursday. Fans can sign up for a Nike Park membership at Parkaccess.com.ph.