The Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ Quietly Released and Then Sold Out on SNKRS — but You Can Still Get a Pair

Jordan Brand dropped the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” yesterday ahead of its November release and it sold out quickly. However, there are plenty of options for fans to buy a pair if you missed out.

NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fourth signature sneaker debuted in February 1989 and is still one of the most popular models in the line. This original “Fire Red” iteration wears a white leather upper that features red and black accents throughout.

Although this colorway has released several times in the past, this year’s version will be the first time since ’89 that the style will come with the classic “Nike Air” branding stamped on the heel tab along with a throwback hangtag and original-styled packaging.

On the secondary platform GOAT, the lowest asking price is $240 for a men’s size 4 while the highest is $456 for a men’s size 4.5. A majority of the sizes are currently reselling for around $300.

The shoe is also reselling on StockX for an average resell price of $289 with the lowest asking price $259 for a men’s size 9 and the highest is $400 for a men’s size 18.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fire Red” is releasing again on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Nov. 28. The shoe retails for $200.

