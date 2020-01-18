The Stealthy ‘Black Cat’ Air Jordan 4 Is Returning Next Week

The lateral of the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4 Retro.

One of the more popular non-original colorways of the classic Air Jordan 4 is returning next week.

Known as the “Black Cat” colorway, spawned from one of Michael Jordan’s many nicknames, this Jordan 4 sports a tonal black nubuck upper that’s paired with matching graphite matte details. Some of the recognizable features include the hardshell molds holding down the lace stay and breathable netting on the sides. Adding to the look is a black-on-black Jumpman branding on the tongue while a glossy black logo is stamped on the heel, which sits atop an all-black sole.

The medial of the “Black Cat” Air Jordan 4 Retro. CREDIT: Nike

To give the model some background, this model was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield and debuted in 1989; the first time that fans were able to pick up this “Black Cat” makeup was in 2006.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro “Black Cat” releases on Jan. 22 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET as well as at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190.

The heel of the “Black Cat” Air Jordan 4 Retro. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the “Black Cat” Air Jordan 4 Retro. CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the “Black Cat” Air Jordan 4 Retro. CREDIT: Nike

In related news, Virgil Abloh’s upcoming Air Jordan 5 collaboration made an appearance on the runway at Off-White’s fall 2020 fashion show for Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Want more?

Travis Scott’s Upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low is Reportedly Being Released Next Month

Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan Collab Spotted on the Runway During His Return to Off-White

How Brands and Running Stores Will Be Impacted if Nike’s Controversial Vaporfly Shoes Are Banned