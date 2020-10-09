The Air Jordan 35 ‘Warrior’ Is Releasing Soon

An Air Jordan 35 colorway that’s designed by the brand-sponsored athlete and Washington Wizards’ forward Rui Hachimura is set to arrive this month.

“Growing up half-Japanese and half-Beninese in Japan, Rui battled adversity and discrimination as a kid, but it’s the perseverance, purpose, and pride embodied by his Asian and West African heritage that has shaped who he is today: a warrior,” the brand wrote in its product description for the Air Jordan 35 “Warrior.”

The Air Jordan 35 “Warrior.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 35 “Warrior.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 35 “Warrior.” CREDIT: Nike

This iteration of Micheal Jordan’s latest signature sneaker sports a red and black color scheme predominantly on the mid-cut upper featuring the new Flightwire system on the sides along with a Kurim cage underneath for lockdown. To channel Hachimura’s warrior spirit, the Kanji-inspired samurai logo that’s designed by his mother is stamped on the tongue. Capping off the look is the Eclipse Plate 2.0 combined with Zoom Air bags in the midsole and a cement-inspired outsole.

“Integrating premium materials and textures was a priority for the Air Jordan XXXV,” Jordan Brand footwear designer Tate Kuerbis said in a statement in September. “The brand has a history of giving these materials an aspirational quality. When players see it, when they touch it, they feel like they have the power of the Jumpman behind them. Everything we do has to tie back to making the best basketball shoe on the planet.”

The Air Jordan 35 “Warrior” releases via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Oct. 21 for a retail price of $180.

A top view of the Air Jordan 35 “Warrior.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 35 “Warrior.” CREDIT: Nike