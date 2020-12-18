Jordan Brand Celebrates Women Athletes With the Air Jordan 35 ‘Sisterhood’

Jordan Brand is celebrating women athletes with the latest colorway of the Air Jordan 35.

The Air Jordan 35 “Sisterhood” is the latest look of the newest post-career Michael Jordan signature basketball shoe.

“Now more than ever, women have the power to change the narrative within sport. Female athletes across all different events continue to champion social change, reform, and justice, setting a blueprint for the next generation to follow,” Nike wrote in the product description for the shoe.

It continues, “Standing tall on their platform, the incredible women who represent Jordan Brand serve as an inspiration to young girls on any court or field. Celebrating the power of women within and beyond sport, the Air Jordan 35 ‘Sisterhood’ symbolizes the community of female athletes pushing the game forward.”

The Air Jordan 35 “Sisterhood” comes in a predominately white-based color scheme that’s accented by blue hits on the shoelaces, as well as on the tongue and heel tab and the midsole’s sculpted Eclipse plate 2.0. Adding to the look is a reflective silver tongue and a gum outsole.

Fans can pick up the Air Jordan 35 “Sisterhood” now on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand stockists. The shoe comes with a $180 price tag. Although the shoe is designed to celebrate female athletes, the shoe is offered in both men and women sizing.

To Buy: Air Jordan 35 “Sisterhood,” $180; Nike.com

