A Possible First Look at the Upcoming Air Jordan 35

Retail images have surfaced of what appears to be retired NBA icon Michael Jordan’s next signature basketball sneaker, the Air Jordan 35.

A first look at what’s believed to be the Air Jordan 35 has leaked this week, however at the time of publication Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed if the aforementioned reports are true. Images of the unreleased silhouette indicate the possibility that this is MJ’s next signature shoe given its similarities to the previous Air Jordan 34 shoe.

A possible first look at the Air Jordan 35. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of what’s possibly the Air Jordan 35. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of what’s possibly the Air Jordan 35. CREDIT: Nike

The shoe wears a stealthy black colorway on the upper that appears to feature a ripstop mesh that’s paired with premium leather on the ankle collar for support while white stitching runs across the sides forming an arc on the lateral portion. A breathable mesh can be seen on the tongue while the iconic Jumpman branding is stamped above as well as “Jumpman” branded pull tabs on the heel tab.

Where this pair boasts design elements to the prior model is on the midsole boasting what looks to be a new version of the innovative Eclipse plate that’s crafted from molded TPU provides stability and support during lateral movements while Zoom Air cushioning supplies on-court responsiveness.

Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the details including release info surrounding its upcoming Air Jordan 35 sneaker but it’s expected to release on Nike.com/Jordan and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

A top view of what’s possibly the Air Jordan 35. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of what’s possibly the Air Jordan 35. CREDIT: Nike