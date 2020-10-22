Beijing’s Forbidden City Inspires the Air Jordan 35 ‘Dynasties’ Colorway

A new Air Jordan 35 style is releasing soon, and it might be the shoe’s most vibrant colorway to date.

The Air Jordan 35 “Dynasties” is the latest iteration of Michael Jordan’s current signature show that that brand will deliver, but it appears that the shoe may only be launching in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the product description on China’s Nike SNKRS app, The Forbidden City located in the heart of Beijing serves as inspiration for this bold color scheme as this year marks the 600th anniversary of the historic landmark’s completion.

The Air Jordan 35 “Dynasties.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 35 “Dynasties.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 35 “Dynasties.” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 35’s golden upper pays tribute to the tiled roof found on the traditional Chinese architecture, which symbolizes imperial power and respect for the emperor. Red accents serve as a nod to the red city walls, pillars and palace gates seen on the tongue’s Jumpman branding and on the footbed. Continuing the look is a black Eclipse Plate 2.0 at the center of the midsole providing wearers with lateral stability on the court while a teal translucent outsole completes the look.

The Air Jordan 35 “Dynasties” will release today at 9 p.m. local time exclusively on the SNKRS app in China as well as at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe comes with a 1,499 CNY price tag, which roughly converts to $225.

A top view of the Air Jordan 35 “Dynasties.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 35 “Dynasties.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 35 “Dynasties.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Air Jordan news, the new Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Black Mocha” is releasing on Oct. 31 via SNKRS for $170.