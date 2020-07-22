Zion Williamson’s Younger Brother Inspires This Air Jordan 34

Jordan Brand is releasing a new iteration of the Air Jordan 34 next week that’s created for the NBA’s rookie sensation, Zion Williamson.

The brand will deliver the “Noah” iteration of Michael Jordan’s latest signature sneaker that’s releasing on the Nike SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers on July 30. Men’s sizing will come with a $195 price tag while the kids’ sizing costs $140. According to the product description, this player-exclusive colorway is inspired by a multicolored sketch done by Williamson’s younger brother, Noah during a meeting between his family and the brand’s footwear design teams.

Zion Williamson’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Noah.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of Zion Williamson’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Noah.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of Zion Williamson’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Noah.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Different panels on the upper feature a scribble effect in blue, green, yellow, pink, red, and purple that’s contrasted by black accents throughout. Additional details include the text “To Zion, Love Noah” printed on the insole. Underneath is a lightweight Eclipse plate that supports dynamic movements on the basketball court, Zoom Air cushioning for responsiveness, and herringbone outsole for multidirectional traction. Adding to the shoe’s theme is the multicolored packaging as well as a special coloring book that’s included with each pair.

A top view of Zion Williamson’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Noah.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of Zion Williamson’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Noah.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of Zion Williamson’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Noah.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The “Noah” colorway will mark Williamson’s second player-exclusive Air Jordan 34 to drop following the “Bayou Boys” release in March that’s currently reselling for around $300 on StockX.

In related news, the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” is releasing in exclusively in women’s sizing this Saturday on SNKRS for $200 followed by another launch for men’s coming soon.