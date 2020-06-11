Air Jordan 3 ‘Varsity Royal’ Is Releasing Soon

A new Air Jordan 3 colorway is coming soon.

According to sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz, Jordan Brand will soon release NBA icon Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe in a new “Varsity Royal” colorway. The shoe dons a vibrant royal blue leather upper that’s combined with gray elephant print wrapping around the toe box and on the heel. Additional grey accents are featured on the tongue with a contrasting blue Jumpman logo and a black heel tab. Capping off the look is a visible Air unit in the midsole and a grey rubber outsole.

A specific release date for the Air Jordan 3 “Varsity Royal” wasn’t revealed, however the style is expected to launch on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers this summer. The shoe is will reportedly come with a $190 price tag.

The Air Jordan 3 was created by legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield in 1988 and was the first sneaker he created for MJ. Some of the accolades that Jordan accomplished while wearing the model include winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the 1987-88 NBA season, the ’88 Slam Dunk Contest and named the All-Star Game MVP.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro “Varsity Royal.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 3 Retro “Varsity Royal.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Air Jordan 3 Retro “Varsity Royal.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 3 Retro “Varsity Royal.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 3 Retro “Varsity Royal.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Jordan Brand news, the NBA legend and Jordan Brand announced that they will donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations in the Black community promoting racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.