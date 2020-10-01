The Coveted Air Jordan 3 ‘Seoul’ Is Reportedly Making Its Return This Month

A coveted colorway of the Air Jordan 3 may be returning to sneaker shelves this month.

The sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Air Jordan 3 “Seoul” this week, a style that released exclusively in Korea in March 2018. According to the account, the pair is dropping again on Oct. 12, but it will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

“Nike is organizing a special event for the Women’s Air Jordan 3 #Seoul,” according to the Instagram caption. “It will be held by Nike Korea beginning on October 5th. Winners of the event will be given the opportunity to purchase products from Jordan Seoul on October 12th.”

Adding to the validity of the reporting, K-Pop stars Sandara and Somi posted a series of images and videos of their latest pair. The style features a premium tumbled leather construction on the upper while an embroidery of the Korean flag on the right shoe’s tongue. Continuing the theme is a blue ankle collar and a red sock liner representing the colors of the country’s flag.

According to the Instagram post, the Air Jordan 3 Women’s “Seoul” will be releasing exclusively at select Jordan Brand retailers in Korea on Oct. 12, but the release details have not yet been confirmed by the brand.

For fans who won’t be able to make it to Korea to buy a pair, you can buy the 2018 release now on the resale market. On StockX, the shoe is reselling for an average price of $1,467 and on the platform GOAT, the lowest asking price is $1,500 for a men’s size 7.