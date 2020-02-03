This Air Jordan 3 Is Being Released Exclusively in Chicago During NBA All-Star Weekend

Jordan Brand has a stacked sneaker release lineup coming to celebrate the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in Chicago this month. And one of the shoes slated to be released will drop exclusively in the Windy City.

Known as the Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite,” the popular model will make use of a bright red tumbled leather upper that’s contrasted by gray underlays seen on the insoles, collar and tongue. The Jordan signature elephant print is featured on the mudguard and heel counter of the shoe, which sits atop a lightweight midsole with visible cushioning seen on the heel.

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite.” CREDIT: Nike

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite.” CREDIT: Nike

The Chicago-exclusive version will feature “Nike Chi” branding on the heel, replacing the traditional “Nike Air” logo. It is also printed on the insole.

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite.” CREDIT: Nike

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite.” CREDIT: Nike

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite.” CREDIT: Nike

The Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite” will also receive a wider release. The only difference is the “Nike Air” emblazoned on the heel.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite.” CREDIT: Nike

This Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE will be available at select Jordan Brand stockists in Chicago during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, scheduled to take place from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16. Its nonexclusive counterpart will launch on Feb. 15 on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand stores for $200.

Want more?

Football Players Are Honoring Kobe Bryant With Their Cleats at Super Bowl 54

LeBron James Wears an Unreleased Undefeated x Nike Kobe Sneaker Before Playing the Sacramento Kings

LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant by Wearing Multiple Pairs of His Nike Signature Sneakers