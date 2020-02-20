This Chicago-Exclusive Air Jordan 3 for NBA All-Star Weekend Is Releasing Again

The Air Jordan 3 “Unite” was initially thought to be an exclusive sneaker release for fans who were in Chicago for the NBA All-Star Weekend, but now Jordan Brand has announced that it is receiving a wider launch next week.

This latest variation of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s third signature basketball model, dubbed “Chi,” has obvious ties to the Windy City — specifically the Chicago Bulls — which was the team MJ played for a majority of the ’90s. Some of the most notable accolades include capturing five MVP awards, winning six championships and six Finals MVPs.

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite.” CREDIT: Nike

This pair features an eye-catching fire red leather upper that’s completed with gray accents on the tongue, ankle collar and sock liner. Unlike the model’s previous releases, this pair features a distinct “Nike Chi” branding on the heel replacing the “Nike Air” logo. Additional details include multicolored details inspired by Chicago’s transit system, elephant print on the toe and heel, an Air-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole.

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite.” CREDIT: Nike

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite.” CREDIT: Nike

The Chicago-exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite.” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 3 Retro “Chi” is releasing on the SNKRS app on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. ET for $200.

In related Jordan Brand news, designer Virgil Abloh shared an alternate colorway of his coveted Off-White Air Jordan 5 on social media.

