A New Colorway of the Air Jordan 3 Is Reportedly Set to Release in March 2021

Fans of the Air Jordan 3 could be seeing a new colorway hit shelves early next year.

According to the sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz, a new “Midnight Navy/Cement Grey-White” color scheme for NBA legend Michael Jordan’s third signature sneaker is releasing in March 2021. According to the caption, the style is expected to release to coincide with the NCAA’s Men’s Division 1 Basketball Tournament, better known as “March Madness.” Given its distant release date, an early look of the release have yet to surface but a mock-up photo was shared to give fans an idea of what it could look like.

The images show that it will sport a navy leather upper that’s combined with gray accents on the tongue, ankle collar and sock liner. The model’s signature elephant print overlays are found on the mudguard and heel counter, which sits atop a white and navy Air-cushioned midsole and a gray rubber outsole. It’s worth noting that the color scheme matches the hues of Georgetown University, which is one of the brand’s endorsed college teams.

At the time of publication, the brand has yet to confirm the release info regarding this Air Jordan 3 but reports suggest it’s expected to launch on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Smoke Grey” is releasing tomorrow on the SNKRS app and at select retailers for $170.