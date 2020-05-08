Here’s When the Latest Air Jordan 3 ‘Laser Orange’ Is Expected to Release

A brand new colorway of the beloved Air Jordan 3 is coming your way in July, according to @zSneakerheadz and @djfolk.

The sneaker leaker accounts have shared a mock-up depiction for the upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Laser Orange” as well as when the shoes are potentially arriving at retailers. Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed the release info for this upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Laser Orange” but its slated to launch sometime in July for a retail price of $190. The shoes are also expected to be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

This latest style is expected to feature a premium white leather construction for the upper and the signature elephant print overlays on the toe cap and heel counter. Bright orange accents will be used on the Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel tab. Capping off the look is a white and orange Air-cushioned midsole.

The Air Jordan 3 originally released in 1988 and was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. Some of Michael Jordan’s standout accomplishments in the shoe includes winning dunk contest and securing the MVP award during the 1988 NBA All-Star Weekend.

In related Air Jordan news, fans will be able to pick up the latest Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Royal” starting tomorrow via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $170. Next up will be the new “Purple Metallic” Air Jordan 4 Retro arriving on May 20 on SNKRS and at select retailers for a retail price of $190.