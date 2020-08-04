The Air Jordan 3 ‘Laser Orange’ Retro Is Releasing Soon

There’s a new colorway of the Air Jordan 3 releasing this month that fans of the Air Jordan line should be keeping on their radars.

According to sneaker leak account zSneakerheadz, the latest women’s-exclusive “Laser Orange” iteration of Michael Jordan’s third signature model is hitting shelves on Aug. 21. Jordan Brand confirmed in June that this style is releasing as part of its Air Jordan fall ’20 collection.

The style comes with a premium white leather upper while vibrant “Laser Orange” accents cover the Jumpman logo on the tongue and eyelets. The model’s signature elephant prints remain intact with the overlays seen on the toe box and heel counter while “Nike Air” branding is featured on the heel tab. Adding to the look is the aforementioned “Laser Orange” hue wrapping around the Max Air-cushioned midsole and a grey rubber outsole.

The latest Air Jordan 3 Retro Women’s “Laser Orange” is slated to release on Aug. 21 via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers with women’s sizes retailing for $190. The shoe will also come in preschool and toddler sizes for $80 and $60, respectively.

Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 3 debuted in 1998 and was the first sneaker he designed for Jordan Brand. Some of MJ’s most notable accomplishments that achieved while wearing the model include capturing the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the 1987-88 NBA season, winning the ’88 Slam Dunk Contest as well as being named the All-Star Game MVP.