The Air Jordan 3 ‘Cool Grey’ Could Return In 2021

One of the popular colorways of Air Jordan 3 sneaker is potentially making a comeback next year.

According to sneaker leak accounts @soleheatonfeet and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 3 “Cool Grey” is slated to return in early 2021. The style first released in 2007, and as the name suggests, it sports a subtle gray suede upper that’s paired with the signature elephant print on the toe cap and heel counter. Additional details include yellow accents on the eyestay and Jumpman branding on the heel tab.

Jordan Brand has yet to confirm that the Air Jordan 3 “Cool Grey” is returning, however reports state it is reportedly arriving early next year and will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The Air Jordan 3 originally released in 1988 and was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. Michael Jordan wore the classic “White Cement” colorway during the dunk contest in the 1988 NBA All-Star Weekend when he faced off against Dominique Wilkins and secured his second win. The NBA icon then wore the “Black Cement” colorway during the All-Star Game, scoring 40 points and winning the MVP award.

In related Jordan Brand news, more Air Jordan Retros are releasing this week including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Royal” on Saturday for $170 and the “Purple Metallic” Air Jordan 4 on May 20 for $190. Both styles will be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.