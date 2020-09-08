Air Jordan 14 Is Getting the ‘Hyper Royal’ Treatment

One of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s championship sneakers is releasing in a new colorway and it won’t take long before fans can get their hands on a pair.

Jordan Brand is scheduled to deliver the Air Jordan 14 “Hyper Royal” colorway next weekend. The design of the mid-cut model draws inspiration from a Ferrari sports car and features premium leather construction on the upper, while vibrant blue accents appear on the tongue and heel. A carbon fiber plate is embedded within the glossy-finished midsole for on-court performance, while dual Zoom Air units in the forefoot provide responsiveness with each step.

Jordan first debuted his 14th signature sneaker on the NBA courts during his final championship run in the 1997-98 season, which included him taking his final shot as a member of the Chicago Bulls to win his sixth NBA title.

The Air Jordan 14 Retro “Hyper Royal.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 14 Retro “Hyper Royal.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 14 Retro “Hyper Royal.” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 14 Retro “Hyper Royal” releases on the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Sept. 19 in full-family sizing. The adult sizes will come with a $190 price tag, while the big kids’ version will cost $140 and the little kids will retail for $80.

A top view of the Air Jordan 14 Retro “Hyper Royal.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 14 Retro “Hyper Royal.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 14 Retro “Hyper Royal.” CREDIT: Nike

