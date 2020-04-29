This Air Jordan 14 Gets a New Chicago Bulls-Inspired Makeover

One of Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers is getting a new Chicago Bulls-inspired makeover.

Instagram user @zSneakerheadz shared a first look of the upcoming Air Jordan 14 “Gym Red” release, which features a low-cut premium red nubuck upper with design elements from Jordan’s Ferrari seen with the shield emblem on the side. The rest of the shoe was not shown, however it appears to incorporate black suede at the forefoot. Capping off the look is an off-white midsole and black outsole.

The Air Jordan 14 was the last silhouette Jordan wore while playing for the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 NBA season where he captured his sixth and final NBA championship. His Bulls team went on to beat the Utah Jazz after he hit the game-winning shot in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals — an iconic moment in sports history known as “The Last Shot.”

The aforementioned Instagram account reported that this upcoming Air Jordan 14 “Gym Red” is expected to arrive in June 2020 for $190. It is reportedly releasing on the Nike SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Jordan Brand news, the classic “Fire Red” Air Jordan 5 Retro is set to return Saturday on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200 following a surprise release last week.