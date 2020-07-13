First Look at the ‘Hyper Royal’ Air Jordan 13

The popular Air Jordan 13 sneaker could be releasing in a brand new colorway soon.

According to the sneaker leaker account zSneakerheadz, the upcoming “Hyper Royal” iteration of Michael Jordan’s 13th signature basketball sneaker is scheduled to hit shelves on Dec. 19. The model was designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield in the late ’90s — and MJ debuted the sneakers on the NBA courts during the 1997-98 season.

Playing off of Jordan’s “Black Cat” nickname, the silhouette itself incorporates design elements that are inspired a panther including a holographic eye detail by the ankle collar as well as the outsole resembling the cat’s paw.

This pair features a vibrant blue suede upper that’s paired with a black leather toe box and reflective 3M details on the ballistic mesh overlays. The blue hue continues onto the midsole, which boasts a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air cushioning aimed to give ballers support and responsiveness on the court.

Jordan Brand hasn’t announced the release info surrounding the Air Jordan 13 Retro “Hyper Royal” but the shoe is expected to launch on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Dec. 19 for $190.

In related Air Jordan news, the highly-anticipated Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Retro collaboration in the “Sail” colorway is releasing on July 25 on the SNKRS app and at select retailers for $200. It will arrive exclusively in women’s sizing from a 3.5 up to 16.5.