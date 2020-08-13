Air Jordan 13 ‘Gym Red’ Possibly Releasing in Spring ’21

If the rumors are true, sneaker fans could be seeing a new Air Jordan 13 colorway hit shelves next year.

According to sneaker leaker social media account @soleheatonfeet, the “Gym Red/Flint Grey-White-Black” makeup of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s 13th signature basketball sneaker has a targeted launch date of late spring ’21. Early images for the unreleased colorway have not yet surfaced, however a mock-up depiction provided by Instagram account @zSneakerheadz shows a predominately red upper with a soft suede underlay serving as the heel counter contrasted by a white tongue and leather toe box. Additional details include the holographic eye logo on the ankle collar and the tooling that resembles a panther paw as a nod to MJ’s “Black Cat” nickname boasting a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air cushioning to give wearers agility on the court.

As the time of press, Jordan Brand hasn’t confirmed the release for the Air Jordan 13 Retro “Gym Red” but reports suggest it is expected to launch on the SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the baller debuted the Air Jordan 13 during the 1997-98 NBA season and was one of seven sneakers that he wore during his career that resulted in an NBA championship.

In related news, Nike, the parent company of Jordan Brand, announced that it will be celebrating the late NBA icon Kobe Bryant in August with “Mamba Week” which includes the release of five different Nike Kobe 5 Protro styles dropping from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.