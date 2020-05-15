A Detailed Look at the Upcoming Air Jordan 13 ‘Flint’

A detailed look at one of this year’s most anticipated Air Jordan releases, the Air Jordan 13 “Flint,” has surfaced on the Instagram account @zSneakerheadz.

The sneaker leak social media account shared images of the upcoming Air Jordan 13 Retro “Flint” and revealed when they are reportedly releasing. The sneaker is set to release via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers on May 30. The shoe will be available in full-family sizing with men’s sizing retailing for $190. The grade school sizes retail for $140, and the pre-school and toddler pairs will cost $80 and $60, respectively.

Jordan Brand confirmed last month that this classic shoe is releasing as part of its summer ’20 Air Jordan collection. The shoe features navy blue ballistic mesh on the lateral and medial sides including 3M reflective details. Adding to the look is a premium white leather on the toe box that continues onto the tongue as well as a gray suede mudguard and heel counter, which sits atop a white and gray midsole and black outsole.

This silhouette was introduced in 1997 and was one of the last Air Jordan sneakers that Michael Jordan wore on an NBA court as a member of the Chicago Bulls. The design was inspired by the look of a panther to reference MJ’s “Black Cat” nickname.

In related Jordan Brand news, the latest Air Jordan 4 Retro “Purple Metallic” is releasing on SNKRS and at select retailers on May 20 for $190.