Air Jordan 13 ‘Court Purple’ Is Reportedly Releasing in Fall 2021

The classic Air Jordan 13 is reportedly getting a makeover in 2021.

Sneaker leak Instagram account @zSneakerheadz posted a mock-up photo of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe in a new “Black/White/Court Purple” color scheme. According to the caption, the pair will hit shelves in September 2021 for $190, but a specific launch date was not revealed.

The Air Jordan 13 Retro “Court Purple” from the rendering shows a black leather upper that’s contrasted by a bold purple suede underlays appearing on the heel counter and mudguard, as well as the model’s signature holographic logo stitched onto the ankle collar. The bold look continues with a purple suede midsole and a black rubber outsole.

Although the early release info was shared by @zSneakerheadz, the launch has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

The Air Jordan 13 was designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield in the late 1990s before MJ debuted the shoe on an NBA court during the 1997-98 season. The silhouette plays off of Jordan’s “Black Cat” nickname, which is seen with design elements inspired by the look of a panther seen with the holographic ankle collar patch as well as the aesthetic of the outsole resembling a cat’s paw.

In related Air Jordan news, the original Black and True Red or “Bred” iteration of the Air Jordan 11 Low is also reportedly releasing in September 2021 and will be the first time it returned to shelves since its initial launch in 1996.