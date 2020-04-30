This Colorful Air Jordan 13 Is Releasing Exclusively In Kids Sizing

Jordan Brand is giving the Air Jordan 13 a fresh makeover for kids and will be available next month.

Instagram user @gc911 provided a first look at the upcoming Air Jordan 13 “Aurora Green” that will only be releasing in grade school sizing. This colorful style features a mix of a premium white leather upper with a contrasting teal suede heel counter. Adding to the vibrant makeup are pink and green-speckled laces, blue Jumpman branding on the tongue and multi-colored Jordan logo on the collar.

The Air Jordan 13 “Aurora Green” is currently scheduled to release on May 8 exclusively in kids sizing and will reportedly be available on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand stockists. Retail pricing, however, has not yet been revealed.

This silhouette released in 1997 and was one of the last models that NBA icon Michael Jordan wore while playing with the Chicago Bulls. It was designed by Tinker Hatfield and was inspired by the Black Panther.

In related Jordan Brand news, rap megastar Eminem is raffling off his coveted Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 collaboration in partnership with StockX for COVID-19 relief. The raffle tickets start at $10 an entry.