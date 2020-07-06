The Classic Air Jordan 12 to Release in a Bold ‘University Gold’ Colorway

The Air Jordan 12 will arrive before month’s end in a bold black and gold makeup.

Hitting stores mid month is the Air Jordan 12 “University Gold,” an eye-catching iteration of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s 12th signature sneaker designed by Tinker Hatfield. The upper of the silhouette is mostly dressed in black and features the brand’s university gold hue on its mudguard, outsole and heel. The look is executed in premium materials including nubuck and leather.

The Air Jordan 12 “University Gold” drops in men’s sizing on July 18 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app. The sneakers will retail for $190. The sneaker will also arrive in sizing for big kids’ ($140), little kids ($80) and toddler’s ($60).

A look at the Air Jordan 12 “University Gold.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The outsoles of the Air Jordan 12 “University Gold.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The heels of the Air Jordan 12 “University Gold.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The medial side of the Air Jordan 12 “University Gold.” CREDIT: Courtesy

A look from above the Air Jordan 12 “University Gold.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The Air Jordan 12 “University Gold” is one of the many highly-anticipated releases from Jordan Brand to arrive in July.

For instance, the Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 11 Low “Concord Sketch” is scheduled to hit stores on July 10 and retail for $185. The look, which is inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 12 “Concord,” is inspired by one of the designer’s original sketches and features a purple patent leather mudguard, white midsole and an icy translucent outsole.

And on July 11, the Air Jordan 1 High “Smoke Grey” will arrive via the SNKRS app and retail for $170. It will also drop in big kids’ sizing on the app and retail for $130. This edition of the OG AJ1 both honors its own heritage and breaks new ground by using classic colors from the AJ1 line in a blocking pattern that reimagines a colorway mashup. The look pairs a white toe box contrasts with gray and red suede overlays, and also includes black Swoosh branding for additional contrast.