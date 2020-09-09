Jordan Brand Is Flipping a Classic Air Jordan 12 Colorway For an Upcoming Release

The Air Jordan 12 is set to hit shelves in a new colorway in December that flips the color scheme of an original style.

Social media leaker account @zSneakerheadz shared a detailed look at the latest “Reverse Flu Game” iteration of Michael Jordan’s 12 sneaker on Instagram yesterday, which is executed in a bright red suede upper that’s contrasted by a black leather mudguard and rubber outsole.

This new makeup gets its name from the original Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” style that featured the identical black and red color scheme, but the placement of hues was reversed. MJ wore the “Flu Game” Jordan 12 in Game 5 of the 1996-97 NBA Finals as he was battling flu-like symptoms. He would wind up scoring 38 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.

According to zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 12 Retro “Reverse Flu Game” will launch on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers starting on Dec. 26. The shoe is expected to release in full-family sizing, including men’s ($190), grade school ($140), preschool ($80), and toddlers ($40). Although the release details and an early look was shared by the aforementioned leaker account, the launch info hasn’t been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 5 “Apple Green,” which is reminiscent of the player-exclusive “Oregon Ducks” colorway, is releasing this Saturday for a retail price of $225.