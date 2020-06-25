A New Air Jordan 12 Colorway Expected to Release in August

A new Air Jordan 12 colorway may be releasing soon.

According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz, the “Indigo” makeup of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s 12th signature sneaker will hit shelves on Aug. 8. A first look at the shoe was shared by Instagram user @hanzuying, revealing a dark blue leather upper and a white leather mudguard, with both hues continuing onto the Zoom Air-cushioned midsole. A lighter shade of blue decorates the laces, Jumpman logo on the tongue and liner.

Along with revealing an Aug. 8 release date for the upcoming Air Jordan 12 “Indigo,” the aforementioned account stated the style will be available in full-family sizing, including in men’s and grade school sizes, for retail prices of $190 and $140, respectively. Although Jordan Brand hasn’t revealed the launch info, it will reportedly be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

MJ debuted the Air Jordan 12 during the 1996-97 NBA season and was the sneaker he wore en route to winning his fifth NBA championship with his Chicago Bulls squad, facing off against the Western Conference-champion Utah Jazz. Prior to Game 5 of that Finals series, the baller experienced flu-like symptoms including battling a 103-degree fever but managed to score 38 points, nabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 5 assists.

In related Air Jordan news, the registration process for Dior’s Air Jordan 1 collaboration is now open while the entire “Air Dior” collection will launch on July 8.