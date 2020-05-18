Here’s How to Get the ‘Flu Game’ Air Jordan 12 Seen on ‘The Last Dance’

The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game,” one of the most iconic sneakers Michael Jordan wore on an NBA court, was featured in episode nine of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” last night. Although the style hasn’t been on retail shelves for some time, it is still available on the resale market.

The beloved sneaker features a black-based leather upper that’s contrasted by red accents that run along the mudguard, midsole and outsole. Additional details include the Jumpman branding and 23 featured on the tongue and on the heel pull tab.

The last time the sneakers were released was in 2016, and pairs are currently available for purchase now on resale sites including StockX and GOAT. On StockX, the lowest asking prices start at $350, while GOAT has pairs listed for an average of $400.

Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

MJ famously wore the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” during the 1996-97 NBA Finals as he and his Chicago Bulls team were en-route to securing their fifth NBA championship, facing off against the Utah Jazz. Prior to Game 5, Jordan was initially reported to have flu-like symptoms, however yesterday’s episode revealed that he had gotten sick due to food poisoning. The baller still suited up for the game and managed to score 38 points in a nail-biting 90-88 victory. Since then, the black and red Air Jordan 12 became linked to one of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history.

In related news, the latest Air Jordan 4 “Purple Metallic” is releasing this Wednesday on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190.