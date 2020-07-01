How to Get the ‘Concord Sketch’ Air Jordan 11 Low

Jordan Brand is giving the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low a new look and is scheduled to hit shelves soon.

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Concord Sketch” will release on July 10 via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand stockists for a retail price of $185. If this colorway looks familiar, it’s because the style is inspired by the classic “Concord” iteration of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s 11th signature basketball sneaker, which was part of the model’s original launch in 1995. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the sneaker featured an unprecedented design when it debuted due to the use of patent leather on the overlays and blurring the lines between performance and style for future Air Jordan sneakers.

Unlike the original “Concord” Air Jordan 11 that features black and white-based color blocking that’s complemented with purple accents, this new take is inspired by one of Hatfield’s original sketches of the shoe, according to the product description. It offers a premium leather construction on the upper that’s surrounded by a rich purple patent leather mudguard, which sits atop a white foam midsole and a translucent outsole.

In related Jordan Brand news, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Smoke Grey” will launch the following day on July 11 on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists for $170.