An Original Air Jordan 11 Low Colorway Is Reportedly Returning in 2021

An original Air Jordan 11 Low colorway is reportedly returning to stores in 2021.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz posted an image of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe in the classic black, dark gray and true red color scheme on Instagram yesterday, a style that first released in March 1996. The aforementioned account revealed that the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE in the “Black/White/True Red” — or “Bred” — iteration will be available on Sept. 18, 2021, but the retail pricing is currently unavailable.

Given its far-off release date, images of the shoe have yet to surface, however the account stated that the low-top shoe will be a carbon copy of the original 1996 release. It sports a black palette predominantly on the leather upper and is paired with soft suede overlays that run from the toe box to the heel. Adding to the look are red accents on the tongue’s Jumpman branding and sock liner, while a white foam midsole and a translucent outsole sit underneath.

The Air Jordan 11 silhouette was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield and made its debut on the hardwood in 1995. Some of MJ’s most notable accomplishments in the shoe include an NBA MVP and an All-Star MVP before he secured his fourth championship as Finals MVP.

Watch on FN

Although @zSneakerheadz shared the early info on social media, Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed the release of the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE “Bred.”

In related Air Jordan news, MJ’s Air Jordan 1 Centre Court that debuted on ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary is finally releasing on Dec. 21 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe retails for $135.