A ‘Black Cement’ Air Jordan 11 Low Is Releasing Next Week

Jordan Brand is getting ready for the summer season by introducing a new style of the Air Jordan 11 Low.

According to sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the fan-favorite “Black Cement” iteration of Michael Jordan’s 11th signature model will hit stores on July 9. The “Black Cement” colorway was made famous on the Air Jordan 3 when MJ laced up the stealthy makeup during the 1988 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago where he put up 40 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, dished out 3 assists, and got 4 steals. The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” last released in 2018 and on StockX, the shoe resales for around $298 with the lowest asking price of $279 for a men’s size 18 and the highest bid for $415.

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Black Cement.” CREDIT: Nike

Watch on FN

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Black Cement.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Black Cement.” CREDIT: Nike

This Air Jordan 11 Low mirrors its Air Jordan 3 counterpart with a premium leather upper that’s complemented with elephant overlays, red accents behind the tongue, which sits atop a white midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

According to the account, the Air Jordan 11 Low is releasing on July 9 via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $170 price tag.

A top view of the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Black Cement.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Black Cement.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Black Cement.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Air Jordan news, another brand new makeup of the Air Jordan 11 Low is also scheduled to launch next week with the “Concord Sketch” colorway releasing on July 10 for $185.