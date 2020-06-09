New Air Jordan 11 Expected to Release Holiday 2020

Jordan Brand’s annual tradition of releasing an Air Jordan 11 for the holiday season is reportedly continuing this year with leaks of a new colorway arriving soon.

A first look at the latest Air Jordan 11 style was shared by sneaker leaker account @zSneakerheadz today revealing a predominately black color scheme on the mesh-based upper with a leather ankle collar that’s wrapped around the shoe’s signature patent leather mudguard. The shoe’s standout feature is the metallic silver “Jordan” branding on each of the lacing loops while the Jumpman logo is found by the heel. The look is completed with a white foam midsole and a translucent outsole.

Although a first look at the newest Air Jordan 11 shoe was revealed, the release information including retail pricing was not.

In related Jordan Brand news, Michael Jordan and the brand is donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations that are centered around promoting racial equality, social justice and greater access to education in Black communities across the country. The brand also issued a statement saying “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”