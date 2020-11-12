The Classic Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Is Reportedly Returning in 2021

A classic Air Jordan 11 style could be making its way back to retailers in 2021.

Social media leaker accounts @Soleheatonfeet and @zSneakerheadz shared a mock-up photo of the iconic Michael Jordan signature shoe in the “Cool Grey” iteration. The look debuted in 2001 and would release again in 2010. According to the accounts, the Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cool Grey” is reportedly releasing during the 2021 holiday season.

The mock-up photo reveals a shoe featuring nubuck uppers paired with matching patent leather overlays, while white accents cover the Jumpman branding at the ankle collar and white shoelaces. Finishing off the look a wrehite midsoles and translucent rubber outsoles.

Given its far off release date, Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed that the Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cool Grey” is releasing for holiday ’21, but historically releases similar to his have released via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The retail price has also not yet been revealed.

Sneaker fans who aren’t interested in waiting until next year to buy a pair can pick up the 2010 version on the secondary market now.

On StockX, the classic style is reselling for an average price of $503 at the time of publication, with the lowest ask of $460 for a men’s size 11 and the highest bid of $590 for a men’s size 10.5.

The same shoe is also available on the secondary platform GOAT, with the lowest asking price set at $500 for a men’s size 9 and a high price of $2,000 for a men’s size 10.5.

In related news, Jordan Brand confirmed that the new Air Jordan 11 “Jubilee” and the Air Jordan 11 Adapt are releasing next month.