An Original Tinker Hatfield Drawing Inspires The Air Jordan 11 ‘Concord Sketch’ Drop

The “Concord Sketch” Nike Air Jordan 11 Lows are set to be released on July 10 for $180. The shoes are slated to drop on the Nike SNKRS app in women’s sizing with an extended size run.

‘Concord Sketch’ Air Jordan 11 Low CREDIT: Nike

The sneakers are inspired by one of Tinker Hatfield’s original sketches, which have now become a reality. The shoe replicates the drawing’s plan for a white upper complemented by concord blue trim overlays and black accents. The shoes also feature foam midsoles to help cushion hard landings as well as solid rubber outsoles to provide traction. The top of the shoes have white laces along with a black strip with the signature Jordan symbol across the footbed.

‘Concord Sketch’ Air Jordan 11 Low CREDIT: Nike

The sneakers were ahead of their time when they were released in 1995. The design’s use of patent leather was uncommon at the time and foreshadowed a future where the line between performance and style would be blurred.

“Concord Sketch” Air Jordan 11 Low CREDIT: Nike

Watch on FN

In other Jordan news, the popular women’s-only Air Jordan 1 High “Tie-Dye” sneakers were recently released and sold out within minutes. The shoes feature multicolored tie-dyed leather overlays along with white side panels and accents on the toe box, tongue and swoosh on the shoes’ medial sides. Although the shoes might are sold out, fans of the brand can still find the shoes on the resale market. StockX is selling the shoes from sizes 5 to 12 from prices as low as $263 and Goat is selling the shoes with lows of $290.