Jordan Brand Surprise Released the Air Jordan 11 Adapt Yesterday – and It Sold Out Quickly

By Victor Deng
Air Jordan 11 Adapt
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

One of the most anticipated sneaker releases of 2020’s holiday season is the debut of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt, and when Jordan Brand surprise-released the new power-lacing shoe on the SNKRS yesterday, it sold out quickly.

Fans who tuned in to the latest episode of the Nike SNKRS app’s web series 23Live hosted by Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, were granted early access to the Air Jordan 11 Adapt ahead of its scheduled Dec. 30 release. If you missed out, pairs are now available on the secondary market.

Air Jordan 11 Adapt
The Air Jordan 11 Adapt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 11 Adapt
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 11 Adapt
The medial side of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The first iteration of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt to release features a predominantly white upper that’s contrasted by black eye stays with a matching tongue while infrared accents adorn the Jumpman branding. The look continues with a white midsole featuring Nike’s innovative FitAdapt technology providing wearers with a customized fit and a translucent outsole.

The Air Jordan 11 Adapt is selling for an average price of $977 on StockX at the time of publication. The lowest ask for the shoe is $744 for a men’s size 8.5 and as high as $1,260 for a men’s size 14.

Watch on FN

The shoe is also available on GOAT with the lowest asking price of $$872 for a men’s size 9 and upwards of $1,850 for a men’s size 14.

Along with buying a pair on the resell market, the Air Jordan 11 Adapt will be released again on Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. EST via the SNKRS app and will come with a $500 price tag.

Air Jordan 11 Adapt
A top view of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 11 Adapt
The heel of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 11 Adapt
The outsole of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 11 Adapt
A close up of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 11 Adapt
A close up of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

