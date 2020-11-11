Nike’s Auto-Lacing Tech Gets Added to the Iconic Air Jordan 11

Jordan Brand is bringing the Nike Adapt technology to the iconic Air Jordan 11.

The sportswear giant revealed today the Air Jordan 11 Adapt, a shoe equipped with the acclaimed power lacing technology from the Swoosh. Although the technology is modern, Jordan Brand revealed that going laceless was something designer Tinker Hatfield wanted to do 25 years ago with Air Jordan 11.

“The Adapt iteration takes the silhouette into Jordan Brand’s future. By folding in the best of Nike technology, we’ve delivered on Tinker’s original vision of the Air Jordan 11, while simultaneously offering wearers the most personalized Jumpman shoes to date,” Jordan Brand VP and chief design officer Martin Lotti said in a statement.

Like the other shoes that use the innovation — including the basketball court-ready Nike Adapt BB 2.0 and the classic running shoe-inspired Adapt Auto Max — the Air Jordan 11 Adapt is controlled by the wearer through the Nike Adapt App to offer real-time personalization. The wearer has the ability to not only adjust the fit via the app, they also can customize the colors of the Adapt buttons on the midsole.

For the debut of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt, the brand delivered the look with a predominantly white color palette, with the hue taking up most of the upper and the midsole. The upper features hits of black, the outsole is translucent and pops of the infrared hue appear on the Jumpman branding.

The Air Jordan XI Adapt will release on Dec. 30 via the SNKRS app. Retail price is $500.

Air Jordan 11 Adapt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike