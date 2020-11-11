Will an Air Jordan 11 Release Tonight After Jordan Brand’s New ’23Live’ Show Tonight?

Air Jordan fans may want to keep an eye on the SNKRS app after the first episode of its new “23Live” series that debuts tonight.

Jordan Brand announced across its social media platforms that the “23Live” will be hosted by Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA icon Michael Jordan, who is also the founder of Trophy Room. The first episode will go live exclusively on the SNKRS app at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The company also posted on social media an image hinting that the discussions for the first episode will be centered around the Air Jordan 11 and its impact on both basketball and sneaker fans since its 1995 debut. Talk on social media has suggested that commentary in the first episode could also lead to the unveiling of the Air Jordan 11 Retro “25 Years of History” colorway as well as a surprise release of the shoe before the end of the episode. This early drop, however, has not been confirmed by the brand.

Tune in tomorrow to catch @HEIRMJ talk with our special guests in the first episode of 23Live. Post your questions below for a chance to have them answered during the show. #JUMPMAN — Jordan (@Jumpman23) November 11, 2020

The new shoe wears a predominantly black color scheme on the mesh and patent leather upper, while silver accents cover the eyelets and Jumpman branding by the ankle. The look finishes off with a white midsole and a milky translucent outsole.

Watch on FN

At the time of publication, Jordan Brand hasn’t announced the release details for the Air Jordan 11 “25 Years of History,” but reports have suggested that the style is releasing on Dec. 12 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers.