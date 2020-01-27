This Air Jordan 10 Sneaker Is Inspired By the Host City of Super Bowl 54

With most of the attention shifting to Miami, Florida for Super Bowl 54 taking place in the Hard Rock Stadium this weekend, Jordan Brand is celebrating the latest host city of the enormous sporting event with a special iteration of the Air Jordan 10 that’s expected to release soon.

This latest colorway of the Jordan 10 sports a tropical theme inspired by the game’s location featuring a white canvas upper as its base. Adding to the look is a palm tree graphic printed on the overlays boasting a pink and teal color scheme while pink hue covers the sock liner along with a teal pull tab and a gray Jumpman logo emblazoned on the heel. Capping off the style is a white foam midsole along with a rubber gum outsole highlighted by the aforementioned pink and teal accents throughout. Check out a detailed look below.

The Air Jordan 10 Retro “Super Bowl 54.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Super Bowl 54.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Super Bowl 54.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Super Bowl 54.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Super Bowl 54.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Super Bowl 54.” CREDIT: Nike

While the official release info has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, the “Super Bowl 54” Air Jordan 10 is expected to release on Jan. 31 on Nike.com as well as at select Jordan Brand stockists for $190.

