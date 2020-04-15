SoleFly Is Celebrating Its 10th Anniversary With a New Air Jordan 10 Collaboration

SoleFly is continuing its 10th-anniversary celebrations with a new sneaker collaboration coming soon.

Thanks to a series of images provided by Instagram user @solebyjc, the Miami-based sneaker store is working on a new iteration of the Air Jordan 10 Retro. SoleFly founder Carlos Prieto, who is also Michael Jordan’s brother-in-law, also appeared to be seen wearing the upcoming style on Instagram.

The shoe features various shades of brown covering the soft suede upper while blue co-branding is embroidered on the heel. Additional details include celebratory patches behind the tongue and the insole marking this year being ten years since SoleFly first opened its doors. The look is finished off with a white midsole and a translucent outsole.

Both SoleFly and Jordan Brand has yet to reveal the release information surrounding their Air Jordan 10 collaboration. Earlier this year, SoleFly also revealed another football-inspired Air Jordan 10 sneaker that celebrated Miami hosting Super Bowl 54 and was auctioned off for charity.

As the world continues to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Nike Inc., the company that owns Jordan Brand has announced that its retail locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe, and they will remain closed until further notice but its digital operations including the SNKRS app will remain active.

