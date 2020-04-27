The Air Jordan 1 ‘White Royal’ Comes Out in Early May — Here’s How to Buy a Pair

“The Last Dance” docuseries has sneakerheads hyper-focused on NBA icon Michael Jordan’s legendary signature shoes. And another look from the baller’s line, the Air Jordan 1 “White Royal,” is set to drop early next month.

According to Nike, the Air Jordan 1 “White Royal” is a nod to the OG Black Royal colorway and “a brighter take on the classic.” The look is executed with white leather on the side panel of the upper, black on the Swoosh branding and panels and royal blue on the collar and toe box. The upper also features the classic wings branding in white. The sneakers are completed with a white midsole and a royal outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 “White Royal” arrives on May 9 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app. The sneakers will retail for $170. They will also come in big kids’ sizing with a $130 retail price.

Air Jordan 1 “White Royal.” CREDIT: Courtesy

A look from above the Air Jordan 1 “White Royal.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The “White Royal” hit the SNKRS app a week after the “The Last Dance” — the long-awaited documentary for Jordan’s final championship-winning season with the Chicago Bulls — debuted on ESPN. When the show launched, Jordan Brand shock dropped the Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” and the sneakers sold out almost instantly. However, they are back on the platform with a May 2 release date. They will also be available in big kids’ sizing for $140, little kids’ sizing for $80 and $60 for toddlers.