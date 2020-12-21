Christmas arrived a bit early this year for NBA legend Ray Allen after Jordan Brand gifted him a special pair of Air Jordans.

Allen shared a new iteration of the unreleased Air Jordan 1 Switch on Instagram yesterday. Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this colorway won’t be releasing to the public.

This version of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe is presented in a simple black and white color scheme and features a zipper underneath the ankle collar that allows the wearer to rock the shoe as a high or a low top. It is equipped with various ankle collars and shoelaces sporting several color options including red, blue, orange and yellow. Capping off the look is a matching white midsole and a black rubber outsole.

The shoe comes packaged with a card featuring a special message from the Jordan Sports Marketing Team as reads, “As 2020 comes to a close, our team wants to express our gratitude and appreciation to you for being a part of our Jordan Brand Family. 2020 will be a year that is hard to forget. Throughout this year each of you have shown resilience, strength and courage to adapt and continue to represent Jordan Brand with unrelenting commitment.”

Watch on FN

At the time of publication, a release date for the Air Jordan 1 Switch has not yet been announced.

In related Air Jordan news, a new sneaker collaboration between Clot and Jordan Brand is reportedly in the works after a first look at their upcoming Air Jordan 14 Low surfaced on social media.