Jordan Brand is bringing back a classic sneaker with a modern twist.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG will be dropping in a women’s-only size release in a sleek “Satin Red” colorway. The new sneakers come with a retail price of $170 and will be available at Nike.com as well as the SKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 6.

The high-top pair draws inspiration from the original Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” colorway and transforms the style with a mix of bright red, clean white and classic black overlays. Kicking things off with a satin red toe cap paralleling a perforated white toebox, the iteration ties together with black laces that match the textured faux snakeskin Swoosh logo and coordinating heel counter. The sneaker continues to highlight timeless Jordan Brand accents with a padded collar and an Air-Sole unit in the heel as well. The finishing touch for the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Red” sneaker is its all-black treaded outsole.

Air Jordan 1 “Satin Red” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Watch on FN

Air Jordan 1 “Satin Red” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Air Jordan 1 “Satin Red” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Air Jordan 1 “Satin Red” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Air Jordan 1 “Satin Red” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The “Satin Red” sneakers aren’t the women’s-only release coming from Jordan Brand in upcoming days. Tomorrow, the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 drops; the deconstructed creation hits shelves on July 25 with a retail price of $200; the sneakers will drop on Nike.com as well as the SNKRS app.

The women’s sneaker comes in a “Sail” colorway and features both brands’ signature hang tags with muslin, white and black accents; the iteration blends together nubuck uppers with transparent rubber caging and Off-White’s Helvetica font across the laces and midsole. An exposed Air unit in the midsole provides a cushioned step as exposed foam on the collar continues the broken-down appeal of the iteration. Topped off with a translucent panel across the heel, the heritage silhouette steps into modern light in what is sure to be a sell-out hit like Off-White’s designer Virgil Abloh’s previous Nike and Air Jordan collaborations.

Virgil Abloh also did announced late on Monday night that the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” will be releasing in men’s sizing. No official release date or other info has been announced for the men’s version as of today.