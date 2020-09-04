Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was named the 2019-20 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year. To celebrate, the baller laced shared a photo wearing shoes created to honor a past winner: basketball icon Michael Jordan.

Morant, who received 99 first-place votes from a panel of 100 voters, shared a photo on Instagram last night wearing the Air Jordan 1 High “Rookie of the Year.” The look, which debuted in November 2018, is dressed in a golden harvest hue reminiscent of the suede shirt MJ wore to accept the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 1985. Aside from the color palette, the sneaker featured nods to Jordan’s achievement including printing a portion of his acceptance speech and his rookie year stats under the ankle flaps.

Much like other Air Jordan 1 High releases, the “Rookie of the Year” iteration sold out quickly. However, you can still pick up a pair today on the resale market.

On StockX, the lowest asking price at time of publication is $300 for a men’s size 18 and a high ask of $10,000 for a size 16. The current high bid for the look is $601 for a men’s size 4.

As for GOAT, pricing starts at $180 for a men’s size 18 and a high asking price of $795 for a size 3.5.

The shoe is also on Stadium Goods starting at $335 for a men’s size 17 and topping off at $949 for a size 9.5.

And on Flight Club, the lowest asking price is $260 for a men’s size 17 and a high of $1,495 for a size 5.5.

Air Jordan 1 High “Rookie of the Year.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

