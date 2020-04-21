Jordan Brand Is Giving the Air Jordan 1 High an Exotic Makeover

If leaks on social media prove true, Jordan Brand will soon give the popular Air Jordan 1 High a premium makeover.

Sneaker leak account @repgod888 on Instagram offered a first look at the “Satin Snake” colorway, and according to Instagram user @zSneakerheadz, it will be releasing exclusively in women’s sizing on August 15 for a retail price of $170.

The shoe is executed with a white-based leather upper that’s paired with vibrant red overlays on the eyestay and mudguard, while a soft satin material is used on the ankle. This iteration’s standout feature is the exotic reptile-inspired leather used toward the heel area and on the Swoosh branding. Capping off the look is a white midsole and a red outsole.

Although Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release of the Air Jordan 1 High “Satin Snake,” social media chatter has it launching on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

Want more?

Travis Scott’s Latest Collaboration With Fortnite Is ‘Astronomical’

Air Jordan 5 ‘Fire Red’ Sells Out Instantly During ‘The Last Dance’ — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

Undefeated Is Reportedly Releasing a Trio of Nike Air Max 97s