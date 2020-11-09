An Original Air Jordan 1 Style Is Returning in Early 2021

An original Air Jordan 1 style appears to be making its return in 2021.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz gave fans an early look at the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey” on Instagram yesterday, a colorway that hasn’t hit the market since it last released in 1985. According to the aforementioned account, this classic iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball shoe is hitting shelves in early 2021.

The shoe dons a white color scheme predominantly on the high-cut leather upper while contrasted by gray suede panels on the ankle collar as well as the Swoosh branding. Adding to the look is an original-styled hangtag of MJ in his signature Jumpman pose attached on the eyestay. Additional details include “Nike Air” branded on the tongue tag along with the size of the shoe stamped on the inside of the ankle collar. Capping off the look is a white rubber midsole and a gray outsole.

Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed the release information for the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey,” but the shoe is expected to launch on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers for a retail price of $200.

In related Air Jordan news, a Supreme x Air Jordan 1 High collab is slated to make its debut sometime next year, which pays homage to the original Supreme x Nike Dunk Highs that released in 2003.