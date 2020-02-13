Sign up for our newsletter today!

This Air Jordan 1 Mid Is Inspired by Milan’s Distinct Architecture

By Victor Deng
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Milan."
Jordan Brand’s connection with Milan can be dated to 1986, the year the brand began manufacturing the Air Jordan 2 in the city, which jumpstarted its interest in fine Italian craftsmanship.

The athletic company deepens its attachment to the city with the latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, dubbed “Milan.” The shoe features a pastel color palette as a reference to the city’s distinct spires and gothic architecture.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan.”
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan.”
The upper makes use of a handful of textured leather panels including suede on the toe box and a woven fabric wrapping around the ankle collar. The shoe even comes with a premium hangtag that features the text ‘MLN’ printed in the center. Check out an official look below.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan.”
The top view of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan.”
According to Jordan Brand, this latest Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan” will be available during a pre-release on Feb. 19 exclusively at sneaker boutique One Block Down in Milan. A global launch will follow on Feb. 22. A retail price has yet to be revealed.

The heel of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan.”
The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan.”
In related Jordan Brand news, the company is releasing a handful of sneakers for this weekend’s NBA All-Star Weekend taking place in Chicago, including bringing back the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 in its original style.

