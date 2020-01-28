This Air Jordan 1 Mid Looks Like a Disco Ball

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Metallic Silver."

One of the more interesting colorways that have been released for the Air Jordan 1 Mid in recent memory will soon include the “Metallic Silver” makeup coming this week.

The shoe seems to draw inspiration from an emblem of the early ’90s: the disco ball. The mid-cut upper is covered in a unique reflective material in a grid pattern. Swoosh branding in a flat silver patent leather appears on the sides as well as the tongue. Additional details include a premium red velvet used for the insole, along with a black sock liner, which sits atop a classic white midsole and a black rubber outsole. Check out a detailed look at the latest style below.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver.” CREDIT: Nike

Fans will be able to pick up the latest Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Silver” for $125 when it is released on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. EST via the SNKRS app as well as at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related news, Jordan Brand is releasing a special iteration of the Air Jordan 10 inspired by Miami, the host city of Super Bowl 54.

