How to Get the ‘Nothing But Net’ Air Jordan 1 Low

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low “Nothing But Net” colorway was quick to sell out yesterday after it released at select Jordan Brand retailers — but it’s not too late to get a pair of the popular sneaker.

One of the ways that shoppers can secure the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low “Nothing But Net” is the sneaker retailer Hibbett, which currently has a limited size run available for purchase from men’s sizes 8 through 10, 11 and 11.5. The sneaker retails for $110. This “Nothing But Net” colorway dons a multicolored pattern serving as the upper’s overlays and is inspired by one of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s vintage outfits that he wore in a McDonald’s commercial in 1993 that aired during Super Bowl 27.

The Air Jordan 1 is MJ’s first signature basketball sneaker and was designed by Peter Moore in 1985. The model has been long recognized as the shoe that the NBA banned Jordan from wearing in 1985 because the black and red colorway violated the league’s uniform policy, which earned a letter from the league’s officials and receiving a $5,000 fine each time the baller wore the shoes on the court.

The “Nothing But Net” color blocking first appeared on an Air Jordan 7 Retro release in 2015, donning the aforementioned patterns on the upper, and is available on resale market platforms such as StockX for around $256.

