Jordan Brand Celebrates the Chinese New Year With an Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low

Jordan Brand is celebrating the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Ox in 2021 with the release of a new Air Jordan 1.

Sneaker leaking social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the potential forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG “Chinese New Year” on Instagram this week, giving fans an early look at the upcoming drop.

The look of the shoe is executed in the classic black and red — or “Bred” — color scheme that’s known to be inspired by the Chicago Bulls colors, but is decorated with images of an ox throughout the canvas upper. Adding to the look are various flowers embroidered on the red overlays, while a gold Jordan Wings logo appears on the heel. The shoe’s standout design is the thick red rope shoelace with a tassel above the traditional lacing setup. Capping off the style is a white midsole and a red outsole.

The images also show that the shoe will include custom packaging, as the aforementioned graphics covering the upper are also featured on the Nike branding on the box, while a special red envelope associated with the annual holiday is also included.

At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has not yet announced the release details for this Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG “Chinese New Year,” but the Year of the Ox begins on Feb. 12, 2021.

