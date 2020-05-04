Re-route my subscription: Click here

This Latest Air Jordan 1 Low Release Will Feature Washed Denim Panels

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Nike, Jordan Brand
A Niketown store in Portland, Ore., featuring the Jumpman logo.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jordan Brand is giving the popular Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker a denim makeover.

An early look at the upcoming style was previewed by Instagram user @solebyjc. While a release date and retail pricing was not revealed, reports state it’s likely it will be hitting stores this year. This Air Jordan 1 Low makes use of leather on the upper but is offset by predominately dark blue denim overlays that appear to have been bleached and washed throughout the material. The look is complemented with dark blue laces, a navy sock liner, a white midsole and a blue rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 silhouette was designed by Peter Moore and debuted in April 1985. As the name suggests, this was NBA icon Michael Jordan’s first-ever signature basketball sneaker with Nike.

View this post on Instagram

First Look at the AJ1 Low Washed Denim #solebyjc

A post shared by Jean Carlos (@solebyjc) on

 

In related Air Jordan news, there are plenty of Jordan Brand releases taking place this month including Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Royal” that is dropping on Saturday with a $170 price tag. Next up will be the “Purple Metallic” Air Jordan 4 releasing on May 20 with a $190 retail price. Both styles will be available via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad