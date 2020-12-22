The Original Air Jordan 1 KO ‘Chicago’ Is Reportedly Returning in 2021

The classic Air Jordan 1 KO appears to be returning to stores in 2021.

Sneaker leak Instagram account @py_rates posted retail images of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 KO “Chicago” on Instagram today, which is an original shoe from Michael Jordan’s signature line that debuted in the mid-1980s alongside its iconic Air Jordan 1 counterpart before it released again as a retro in 2010. The account also revealed that the shoe is expected to release sometime in 2021 for a retail price of $140, but a specific reported launch date was not shared.

The shoe wears the popular “Chicago” color scheme inspired by the Chicago Bulls’ team hues but unlike the version that MJ wore on the court, this pair features a canvas construction on the upper in replacement of the premium leather. The side panels come to white while the overlays at the forefoot and eyelets sport a bright red color. Adding to the design is a black Swoosh branding on the sides with matching shoelaces, “Nike Air” branding on the tongue, and the AJKO wings logo stamped on the ankle collars. The look is completed with a sail midsole and a red outsole.

Although the info was shared on Instagram, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm that the Air Jordan 1 KO “Chicago” is releasing in 2021.

Watch on FN

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until next year to buy a pair, you can buy the Air Jordan 1 KO “Chicago” from the 2010 release now on the secondary market.

StockX has pairs listed for as low as $300 for a men’s size 8 at the time of publication, and upward of $843 for a men’s size 12. The exact shoe is also available on GOAT with the lowest ask for a pair is $350 for a men’s size 11 and as high as $1,995 for a men’s size 9.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.