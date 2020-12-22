×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

The Original Air Jordan 1 KO ‘Chicago’ Is Reportedly Returning in 2021

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
jumpman store, los angeles, dtla, studio 23
Jumpman in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

The classic Air Jordan 1 KO appears to be returning to stores in 2021.

Sneaker leak Instagram account @py_rates posted retail images of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 KO “Chicago” on Instagram today, which is an original shoe from Michael Jordan’s signature line that debuted in the mid-1980s alongside its iconic Air Jordan 1 counterpart before it released again as a retro in 2010. The account also revealed that the shoe is expected to release sometime in 2021 for a retail price of $140, but a specific reported launch date was not shared.

The shoe wears the popular “Chicago” color scheme inspired by the Chicago Bulls’ team hues but unlike the version that MJ wore on the court, this pair features a canvas construction on the upper in replacement of the premium leather. The side panels come to white while the overlays at the forefoot and eyelets sport a bright red color. Adding to the design is a black Swoosh branding on the sides with matching shoelaces, “Nike Air” branding on the tongue, and the AJKO wings logo stamped on the ankle collars. The look is completed with a sail midsole and a red outsole.

Although the info was shared on Instagram, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm that the Air Jordan 1 KO “Chicago” is releasing in 2021.

Watch on FN

Related

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Volt Gold' at the Start of 2021

Ray Allen Shows Off the Air Jordan 1 Switch on Instagram -- but This Pair Is an Exclusive Player Edition

Jordan Brand Reveals Russell Westbrook's Latest Signature Shoe With a Facetasm Collaboration

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until next year to buy a pair, you can buy the Air Jordan 1 KO “Chicago” from the 2010 release now on the secondary market.

StockX has pairs listed for as low as $300 for a men’s size 8 at the time of publication, and upward of $843 for a men’s size 12. The exact shoe is also available on GOAT with the lowest ask for a pair is $350 for a men’s size 11 and as high as $1,995 for a men’s size 9.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Albert 2 scanner from aetrex scanning Sponsored By Aetrex

Aetrex Unveils the All-in-One 3D Scanner: The Albert 2

The Albert 2 is designed to deliver unmatched data, an authentic retail experience and opportunities for revenue growth.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad